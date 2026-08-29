A late summer to-do deer hunting checklist

It’s hot! With recent heat indexes soaring near triple digits in much of the country, that last thing on your mind might be the fall deer hunting seasons. Preparing for them shouldn’t be, however.

Regardless of the heat and humidity, if you expect to have success this fall, then you’d better get busy checking off boxes now.

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