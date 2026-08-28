Young carp found farther north in Illinois River

The discovery of hundreds of young silver carp in the Illinois River prompted DNR and its partner agencies to intensify monitoring of invasive carp in the river’s upper stretches.

DNR reported that sampling crews captured hundreds of juvenile silver carp measuring 4 to 6 inches in the Marseilles Pool, roughly 80 miles southwest of Lake Michigan. The discovery is significant because the fish were young enough to indicate that silver carp are reproducing in the upper Illinois River watershed rather than simply moving north from established populations farther downstream.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here