Anglers are taking limits of mature king salmon on Lake Michigan off Sheboygan. Come to Grouse Camp in Eagle River, Sept. 18-20. Enjoy the Florence County Fair this weekend and Harvest Festival Sept. 11-13. Jeff is in Garrison, North Dakota, for the National Walleye Tour Championship. Dan reports on the Outdoor Writers Association conference in Madison, Wis., and heads to Lake Tomahawk for the World Musky Hunt.
Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 2135
SUBSCRIBER CONTENT
Read this article now.
Create a free Outdoor News account.
Create a free account below to get instant access to this article, thousands of Outdoor News stories, and our digital editions. Your 1-month trial starts the moment you sign up.
No credit card required
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
Episode 103 – Farewell to the New York Crossbow Coalition
Roy Dust, president of the NY Crossbow Coalition joins the podcast for the last time in that role. Earlier this
EHD outbreak killing deer in Wisconsin’s Washington County
An outbreak of epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) has killed more than 100 deer in Wisconsin’s Washington County as of Aug.
More than 100 groups kick off summit on Wisconsin DNR budget
Members of more than 100 groups from throughout Wisconsin met Monday, Aug. 24, at the East Side Club on the