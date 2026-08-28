Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 2135

Anglers are taking limits of mature king salmon on Lake Michigan off Sheboygan. Come to Grouse Camp in Eagle River, Sept. 18-20. Enjoy the Florence County Fair this weekend and Harvest Festival Sept. 11-13. Jeff is in Garrison, North Dakota, for the National Walleye Tour Championship. Dan reports on the Outdoor Writers Association conference in Madison, Wis., and heads to Lake Tomahawk for the World Musky Hunt.