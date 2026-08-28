Wisconsin Mixed Bag: Duck hunters to rendezvous Sept. 12 at Lake Puckaway’s South Shore

Marquette, Wis. — On Saturday, Sept. 12, duck hunters will again converge on the historic waterfowl destination of Marquette as they did long ago. This small town on the south shore of Lake Puckaway once was home to 10 resorts that catered to duck hunters during the fall hunting season.

The event came about through nostalgic talks between “old duck hunters” Rudy Winther, Dave Norton and Al Walker when they connected with Brad Heidel, Wisconsin Waterfowl Association (WWA) executive director, who grew up in Green Lake and hunted the marshes of Puckaway.

The Marquette Historical Society and WWA will host this new event, with numerous exhibitors highlighting duck hunting traditions and gear a waterfowl hunter might have used “back in the day.” Attendees are encouraged to bring their own items of historical significance.

“We will have people who can either appraise your treasurers or give you some idea of their history, so check your attic, basement, shed or closet for those treasures,” Heidel said.

The event is free and will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Marquette Village Hall, 127 E. Fourth St.

The day will include a punt gun demonstration at noon. Punt guns are extremely large shotguns used in the 19th and early 20th centuries for shooting large numbers of waterfowl in one shot.

MORE COVERAGE FROM WISCONSIN OUTDOOR NEWS:

EHD outbreak killing deer in Wisconsin’s Washington County

New ruling now allows simple suppressor sales in 27 states; here’s what to know

More than 100 groups kick off summit on Wisconsin DNR budget

CWD Positives Found in Farmed Elk, Deer in Crawford County, Portage County

Madison — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture confirmed that deer and elk from farms in Crawford and Portage counties have tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD). The positive result in western Wisconsin’s Crawford County came from a 2-year-old cow elk. The farm is quarantined, where it will remain while state and U.S. Department of Agriculture veterinarians conduct the epidemiological investigation.

The Portage County deer farm tested positive via a 3-year-old buck. The farm is quarantined while state and federal veterinarians conduct the epidemiological investigation.

The results were confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa.

Drawdown Set at Ashland County’s Day Lake

Clam Lake, Wis. — A temporary drawdown is planned at a popular fishing lake in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest, with the U.S. Forest Service and Department of Natural Resources (DNR) coordinating dam repairs and related work at Day Lake, near Clam Lake. The project is scheduled to start after Labor Day.

“This work is necessary to address safety and maintenance needs at the Day Lake dam,” said Mike Martin, ranger for the forest’s Great Divide Ranger District. “We recognize Day Lake is important to campers and anglers. We are coordinating closely to complete the work as carefully as possible.”

The drawdown may begin as early as Sept. 8 and is expected to take six weeks, depending on weather and flow conditions.

Day Lake is a 578-acre impoundment of the West Fork of the Chippewa River and is home to a national forest campground.

Fisheries staff will check for potential fish stranding and respond if needed. If fish stranding occurs, the Forest Service and DNR staff will work to move fish downstream as quickly as possible. While the lake is lowered, the Forest Service will conduct a heritage survey of the exposed lakebed, build fish cribs and work on other spawning habitat improvements.

The Forest Service may also replace old boat launch pads.

Feds Announce Major Expansion of Hunting, Fishing Opportunities

Washington — The Interior Department recently announced the expansion of hunting and fishing on more than 92 million acres, or more than 95% of National Wildlife Refuge System lands, marking a significant milestone in expanding public access to America’s lands and waters.

The final rule will deliver 1,488 new hunting and fishing opportunities across 32 states. An “opportunity” is defined as the ability to hunt or fish a specific species at a specific location, providing a clear measure of expanded access across the system.

The final rule will increase access at 111 field stations, including 107 national wildlife refuges and four national fish hatcheries. It includes first-time hunting or sport fishing opportunities at 14 refuges and three hatcheries, reflecting continued progress toward maximizing access where compatible with conservation goals.

Federal Ammunition Launches Rebate Programs for Waterfowl Hunting

Anoka, Minn. — Federal Ammunition has launched two rebate programs, Steel Savings and Flyway Rebate, to give cash back to waterfowl hunters this fall.

Qualifying products include Speed-Shok, Speed-Shok Snow Goose, and Rob Roberts Raptor Steel. Those who buy at least two boxes of qualifying Federal waterfowl shotshells will receive a $2.50 rebate per box. Qualifying products for the Flyway Rebate are limited to Black Cloud FS Steel, Black Cloud FS Steel High Velocity, and Ultra Steel. Shoppers who buy at least two boxes of qualifying shotshells will receive a $5 rebate per box.

A minimum purchase of two boxes (50 rounds) or one 100-count bulk pack is required, with a maximum rebate of $100 per person or household. Purchases must be made from Aug. 1 through Dec. 31. The deadline for mail-in or online submissions is Jan. 31, 2027. Customers must be at least 18 years old. See details at Rebates and Promotions at federalpremium.com.