Summer is testing season for fall deer hunters

Summertime for deer hunters means testing season.

Those who have recently added new bows and guns need to log plenty of range time, but those are the obvious chores that for most of us, have become regular rituals. There should be plenty more. The fact is new gear comes in many forms, and so there are many more tests that wise hunters need to perform before we can call ourselves truly ready for upcoming seasons.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here