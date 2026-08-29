Michigan’s September fishing: Time to target between the dams on the AuSable River

I grew up fishing the AuSable River near Grayling. I caught my first trout on a fly there when I was 6 years old. In its upper reaches, it’s one of the premier trout streams in Michigan. It’s held in such high esteem that the fly-fishing-only section below Grayling is referred to as the “Holy Waters.”

The upper AuSable River was slightly eutrophic or polluted back then below Grayling.

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