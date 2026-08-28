More than 100 groups kick off summit on Wisconsin DNR budget

Members of more than 100 groups from throughout Wisconsin met Monday, Aug. 24, at the East Side Club on the shore of Lake Monona, as the Wisconsin Conservation Funding Coalition held its first summit to help develop ideas to solve the state’s conservation funding crisis.

The coalition’s effort brought stakeholders together to develop new ways to provide more, and sustainable, funding for the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). The afternoon’s work will eventually result in a statement of the group’s values and ideas for new fish, wildlife and state park funding mechanisms.

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