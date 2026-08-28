Roy Dust, president of the NY Crossbow Coalition joins the podcast for the last time in that role. Earlier this summer, Dust and the rest of the group’s leaders opted to dissolve the organization a year after legislation allowed full inclusion of crossbows during New York’s archery seasons. Dust highlights the group’s achievements, its dedicated leaders and members and what’s ahead for the crossbow hunting.
Episode 103 – Farewell to the New York Crossbow Coalition
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