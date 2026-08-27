Commentary: Minnesota needs a citizen-led Conservation Council

Minnesota is surrounded by states that have a Citizens Conservation Advisory Council or conservation commission. It’s time for Minnesota to join them.

Why do we need such a council? Transparency in government is a national issue today. A council is essential to improving fish and wildlife management in the state and ensuring that informed Minnesotans are a part of the process. Our generation and especially future generations of Minnesotans deserve clean waters, abundant wetlands, fertile grasslands, and healthy forests.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here