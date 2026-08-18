New York Mixed Bag: DEC encourages hunters, public to participate in summer wild turkey survey

Albany — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is asking New Yorkers to participate in the state’s annual Summer Wild Turkey Sighting Survey, which takes place this month.

Since 1996, DEC has conducted the survey to track wild turkey populations and estimate the number of wild turkey poults (young of the year) per-hen, statewide. Weather, predation, and habitat conditions during breeding and brood-rearing seasons can significantly impact nest success, hen survival, and poult survival.

Participants record the sex and age composition of all flocks of wild turkeys observed during normal travel. Those interested in participating can do so online. Or, call 518-402-8883 for more information.

DEC Reports on Forest Tent Caterpillars in the Catskills and Central N.Y.

New Paltz, N.Y. — DEC reports that this spring forest tent caterpillars defoliated trees in areas of the southern Catskills and Central New York. The state’s previous outbreak began in 2005 and lasted through 2009, resulting in heavy defoliation ranging from the southern Catskills across Central New York and northward to St. Lawrence County.

The forest tent caterpillar is a native species that reaches outbreak levels every 10 to 20 years. It feeds on many hardwood trees including sugar maple, cherry, ash, birch, and aspen and defoliates trees early in the season, causing trees to often grow a new, smaller set of leaves in July once caterpillars are done feeding. Outbreaks usually end by natural causes such as disease and predators, so management may not be necessary.

DEC has conducted aerial surveys to monitor the outbreak and determine the extent of defoliation. Healthy trees can survive two to three years of repeated defoliation. However, defoliation reduces a tree’s overall resilience to environmental stress. Severe or repeated defoliation may result in slower growth or mortality eight to 10 years after initial defoliation. For more information, visit the DEC website.

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Marbut Wins B.A.S.S. Nation Event on Lake Champlain

Plattsburgh, N.Y. — Alabama angler Hayden Marbut won the 2026 B.A.S.S. Nation at Lake Champlain tournament held July 31 to Aug. 2, out of Plattsburgh. Marbut caught a three-day total weighing 66 pounds, 15 ounces, earning his first B.A.S.S. victory since the 2023 Bassmaster College National Championship. He won $10,779 and a trip to Lake Hartwell in November for the B.A.S.S. Nation Championship.

The Grant, Ala., angler opened the tournament in 20th place with 20-12 but vaulted himself into the Top 10 on Day 2 with a limit weighing 22-0. He saved the best for last, catching 24-3 – a catch anchored by a 5-8 smallmouth – on the final day to unseat Day 2 leader Dan Tavilla, of New Hampshire. Greenwood, Del.’s, Mark Hogan caught the Big Bass of the Tournament, earning the $500 bonus.

Bassmasters Elite Series continued out of Plattsburgh Aug. 13-16, before closing out the season in Clayton, on the St. Lawrence River, Aug. 27-30.

Lakeview Wildlife Management Area Closed for Water Chestnut Removal

Ellisburg, N.Y. — DEC recently announced the temporary and periodic closure of the Mud Brook Road access and parking lot at Lakeview Wildlife Management Area, in Ellisburg, Jefferson County. The temporary closure applies to the Mud Brook Road access road and parking area only. All other designated public access areas within Lakeview WMA remain open. DEC will reopen the access road and parking area as soon as work is completed.

The closure will allow staff to safely conduct an invasive water chestnut removal project. It will remain in effect during working hours until Monday, Aug. 31, or until work is complete, weather and field conditions permitting. The temporary closure is necessary to protect public safety while crews work to remove water chestnut (Trapa natans), an invasive aquatic plant that forms dense floating mats on the water’s surface. These infestations reduce water quality, impede recreation, crowd out native vegetation, and degrade fish and wildlife habitat. Removing water chestnut helps restore healthy wetlands and waterways while protecting the ecological integrity of the WMA for wildlife and future recreational use.

Woodsman’s Days, Trapper’s Convention Among Upcoming Sport Shows

Booneville, N.Y. — Sportsmen across New York have the opportunity to attend some bigger outdoor shows in the coming weeks.

The 79th annual NYS Woodsmen’s Field Days will be held at the Oneida County Fairgrounds, in Booneville, Aug. 21-23. New York Outdoor News will have a booth at the show where those who renew or purchase a new subscription can receive a free Outdoor News hat. Megan Plete will be in the booth. Visit https://woodsmensfielddays.com for more details.

Coming up Sept. 3-5, the NYS Trapper’s Association will hold its 88th Trapper’s Convention and Sportsman Show at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds, in Frankfort. Visit https://www.nystrappers.org for more information.

More details on these and other events around New York can be found on the New York Outdoor News calendar.