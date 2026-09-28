Centre County produces potential record bull elk in Pennsylvania

Originally from the Pittsburgh area, Mike Skvarla, an entomologist at Penn State, has been applying for an elk permit each year since he moved back to Pennsylvania in 2017. The 40-year-old lives in Port Matilda. This year he was surprised when his name was drawn for a bull elk tag for the archery season in Elk Hunt Zone 309.

“I entered the drawing each year just figuring that I would never be drawn,” Skvarla said. “It was just my donation to the Game Commission. So, I was totally in shock when I learned that my name had been selected.”