Jeremiah Haas: Prepare now for your all-day deer hunts

Each fall bowhunters spend the entire day in the tree with hopes of the buck of a lifetime. While the anticipation of that event can be exhilarating, the actual time spent in the tree can be exhausting. Many hunters give up and hunt only in the morning and evenings, even when your cameras tell you animals are moving all day.

The hunters who want to maximize their opportunities to fill that tag on a mature animal must increase their odds of a successful sit by spending as much time as possible in the woods.