Minnesota’s spruce grouse population mostly stable

Minnesota’s spruce grouse population remains stable, but there is evidence of decline in the southern part of the species’ range.

Charlotte Roy, grouse project leader with the DNR, said the agency explored a couple different methods for the population survey starting in 2018 but the DNR decided on a fecal-pellet-based count to gather population data on the species. Before 2018, she said they didn’t have data on the species besides a small game harvest survey which included a small sample of spruce grouse hunters.