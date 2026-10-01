Outdoor horoscopes for this week

Aries (March 21-April 19): Your urge to charge into the woods at first light is admirable, but the buck you’re after has been doing this longer than you have. Slow down, check the wind and remember that your safety harness is not a fashion accessory.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Comfort calls, and this week it sounds like a heated seat cushion and a thermos of coffee. Don’t fight it. The ducks will come to you, or they won’t, but either way you’ll be warm.

Gemini (May 21-June 21): You can’t decide between grouse in the morning and walleye in the evening, so you’ll try both and pack for neither. Double-check that the shotgun shells are not in the tackle box.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Home is where the heart is, and this week home is a blind you’ve brushed in so well that you lose it walking back from the truck. Drop a pin on your phone. Trust us.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): You’ve told the story of last year’s limit so many times that your hunting buddies can recite it. This week, the stars suggest letting someone else talk for once. They also suggest your dog has already heard it enough.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Your gear is labeled, sorted and stored in matching bins. Somewhere in that perfect system is the one decoy weight you actually need. Good luck finding it before shooting light.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): It’s your season in every sense. The leaves are peaking, the fall bite is turning on and the universe is in balance. Enjoy it, because next month your balance will be tested on a frozen-over boat ramp.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You’re counting the days until the rut like a kid before Christmas. Use this week wisely: hang cameras, scout scrapes and avoid telling your spouse exactly how many vacation days you’ve requested for November.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your aim is true, and this week it’s pointed skyward at the “ribeye of the sky.” Just remember that a crippled sandhill crane fights back with a bill like a dagger, so approach your bird carefully and keep your face out of range. The recipe can wait until you’ve got both eyes.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Hard work pays off this week, specifically the hours you spent shoveling out the boat launch last March. The ramp is clear, the water is cool and the walleyes are hungry. Go.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You’re the friend with the newest gadget, and this week it’s a range finder that also predicts the weather. It will be wrong about the weather. The ducks won’t care either way.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): The water is calling, as it always does. With pheasant season looming, though, your bird dog would like a word about whose turn it is to have fun.