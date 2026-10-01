Bill Hilts, Jr.: Trip on Lake Erie helps remember a friend through a fishing lure

Keeping the memories alive of a friend or loved one is important in the scheme of things when it comes to living life. When I received my annual Lake Erie walleye fishing invitation from Tom Vogt of Lockport, N.Y., the first thing that popped into my head was an opportunity to use a worm harness that was hand-tied by the late Ted Malota of Hamburg.

It brought back smiles and positive memories of a trip in 2025 when Tom and I limited out on ‘eyes off Buffalo…as well as reflections of Ted. Ted passed away in 2024, and we were never able to go out fishing together even though we both had vowed to get on Lake Erie for some walleye fishing time and time again.