Trapping tag drawings set at Illinois sites

Springfield — Trapping permit allocation drawings will take place at several sites this month, DNR announced.

Upcoming drawings include:

• Jim Edgar Panther Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area trapping permit drawings will take place at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at 10149 County Hwy. 11 in Chandlerville.

Registration will begin at 1 p.m. One permit for each of the six trapping zones will be allocated through a lottery-type drawing. Trappers must be present to enter the drawing. For more information, call the site office at 217-452-7741.

• Edward R. Madigan State Fish and Wildlife Area and Helfrich Game Propagation Center in Logan County will hold drawings on Oct. 21. Registration will begin at 6 p.m. at 1019 1310th St. in Lincoln. The drawing will take place at 6:15 p.m.

MORE COVERAGE FROM ILLINOIS OUTDOOR NEWS:

Illinois hunters can get automated CWD test results

Nearly 46 million pounds of carp removed from Illinois River

Illinois trout stocking delayed until possibly Halloween

One permit for the single, designated trapping zone will be allocated through a lottery-type drawing. Trappers must be present to enter the drawing, and everyone who enters must have a current 2025-2026 trapping license in their possession. For more information, call the site office at 217-732-1552.

• Sangchris Lake State Park trapping permit drawings will take place at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 25 at 9898 Cascade Road in Rochester. Registration will begin at 10 a.m. Two permits for two trapping zones will be allocated through the drawing procedure.

Two names will be allowed on each permit, and only the individuals listed will be allowed to trap. For more information, call the site office at 217-498-9208.