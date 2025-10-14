Illinois hunters can get automated CWD test results

Springfield — Just as Illinois bowhunters were starting to man their stands earlier this month, DNR announced it will use an automated notification system for a faster and easier way of giving deer hunters results of CWD testing during the 2025-2026 deer season.

According to DNR, hunters who harvest deer across the 25-county CWD endemic area of northern and west-central Illinois are encouraged to have their deer tested by biologists at mandatory or voluntary firearm deer check stations, at participating vendors or by dropping deer heads at self-serve drop-off sites.

To be notified of test results, hunters will need to link their phone number and a valid email address to their ExploreMoreIL account – and check the “CWD sample” option.

Notifications of the test will be sent via email and text. The option to submit inquiries also is available through mail at DNR.CWDQuestions@illinois.gov

For more information, visit IDNR’s CWD management website.