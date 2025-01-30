Jeremy Smith: Time to take a pinpointed approach to managing forward-facing sonar

Technology and the fishing industry go hand in hand. With every season, new concepts hit the market, hoping to make their mark. Perhaps the most impactful innovation of the past decade lies in the electronics arena – specifically in live- or so-called forward-facing sonar.
There’s no question it’s the most powerful tool to ever hit fishing. Not only does it help anglers find fish, but the information gleaned from such technology is far beyond what many thought possible. Along with power comes controversy. There’s never been a more controversial fishing product to reach the masses.