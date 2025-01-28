What’s next for Minnesota deer permit areas where CWD was confirmed for the first time?

On Monday, Jan. 27, the Minnesota DNR reported that hunters in deer permit areas 266 and 701 harvested chronic wasting disease-positive deer during the firearms season, bringing to three the number of new DPAs where CWD was discovered in the past two months.

Both new positive cases were bucks – one taken from DPA 266 near Hawley in northwestern Minnesota’s Clay County (west of Detroit Lakes), and the other taken in DPA 701 near Greenfield on the northwestern edge of Hennepin County in the Twin Cities metro area. The hunters submitted tissue samples via the DNR’s partner sampling program which consists mostly of taxidermists.

