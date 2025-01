A session at the 2025 Minnesota DNR Roundtable on Friday, Jan. 10, focused on state muskie research and future management of the species. Brian Herwig and Mike Knapp from DNR Fisheries along with Aaron Meyer of the Minnesota Muskie and Pike Alliance led the discussion.

Knapp, the Brainerd-area fisheries supervisor, began the session by explaining that sport catches of muskies go back to the late 1800s. Many Minnesotans know the story of the “Muskie Rampage” on Leech Lake in the summer of 1955.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here