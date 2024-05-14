Muskies now the fish of 10 casts? Live sonar dramatically changes how anglers fish for these popular predators

The muskie is known in angling lore as the “fish of 10,000 casts.” Almost always tough to catch, a muskie is usually more willing to follow a lure to boatside than strike it, leaving those who fish for them frustrated yet tantalized, and wanting more. Anything – be it a new lure or technique – that lessens the downtime between catches is welcomed by muskie fishermen.
Enter forward-facing sonar (FFS), also known as “live sonar,” a relatively new technology that allows anglers to not only find fish in real time, but to watch their lure and how fish react to it.