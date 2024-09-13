Brandon Smith named Wisconsin DNR’s 2023 Game Warden of the Year

Madison — Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Conservation Warden Brandon Smith was recognized as the Wisconsin DNR 2023 Conservation Warden of the Year.

Smith, a member of the DNR’s Racine/Kenosha warden team in the DNR’s Southeast Region, joined the DNR in 2006 and became a game warden in 2013. He was presented the Haskell Noyes Warden of the Year Award at a banquet in September, attended by colleagues, past recipients, and the Noyes family.

The Haskell Noyes Award, created 94 years ago by the late Milwaukee businessman who sought recognition for officers protecting the resources, is one of the highest honors bestowed to Wisconsin conservation wardens. Recipients demonstrate an ability to lead a quality law enforcement conservation program that balances enforcement, education, and community involvement.

“The Haskell Noyes award represents honoring one warden who demonstrates outstanding efficiency and faithful, able service,” said Casey Krueger, DNR chief conservation warden. “Warden Smith is well deserving of this recognition due to his relentless commitment to protecting the people of Wisconsin and our natural resources.”

Capt. Mike Katzenberg, of the DNR Southeast Region, said Smith embraces change in his outstanding service to the warden service and the communities in his service area.

“Brandon can find the best in any situation, which is contagious. It affects everyone he is around, and it is refreshing to be a part of,” Katzenberg said. “I am thankful for Brandon and not only the work he has accomplished for his community but how he represents the entire state of Wisconsin and acts as a role model for so many.”

Warden teammates wrote in their nomination that Smith is a problem solver with a laser-like focus on solutions. He is always the first to volunteer and take on extra duties, and his partnership goes beyond the division into the county and across state lines.

“Brandon has outstanding relationships with law enforcement agencies within his administrative area, the county and the Kenosha district attorney’s office,” the nomination said. “He also has a great relationship with Illinois DNR wardens, with whom he works very closely.”