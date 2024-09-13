How will mild winter impact Wisconsin’s deer season as bowhunting opens Saturday?

Archery deer hunters should see more deer in the woods this fall compared to 2023, but those sightings won’t necessarily translate into a higher buck kill in 2024.

That likely won’t happen until the 2025 bow season, when this year’s buck fawns start sporting antlers. That’s the word from Jeff Pritzl, the DNR’s deer program leader, during a media briefing held virtually last week.

So, will the 2024 bow and crossbow deer kill top the 2023 harvest that followed a severe winter and one of the craziest acorn drops ever?

