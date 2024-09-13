Sandhill crane group in Wisconsin seeks crop damage solutions

A review of crop damage reimbursement rules related to sandhill cranes in Wisconsin revealed that payments may not be made to farmers unless there is a sandhill crane season.

That’s the word received by members of the Legislative Council Study Committee on Sandhill Cranes during their second meeting held Sept. 4 in Madison. That meeting focused on crop damage done by sandhill cranes. About 180 sandhill crane crop damage complaints are received by Hirchert’s USDA Wildlife Services Wisconsin office every year.

