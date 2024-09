Good luck to all archery deer hunters as that season gets underway in Wisconsin. As of the deadline for this issue, Sept. 12, my thermometer read 80 degrees. That doesn’t sound like bowhunting weather, but, hey, at least we’re not bracing for a blizzard.

I’m not even going to look at the thermometer the morning of Saturday, Sept. 14. I’m just going hunting.

