Minnesota Mixed Bag: Backcountry Hunters & Anglers ready to host National Rendezvous in Minnesota

Minneapolis — Backcountry Hunters and Anglers is bringing its 2024 North American Rendezvous to the Minneapolis Convention Center April 18-20. It’s the first time the national event has not been held in the northern Rockies.

“We are excited to start bringing the Rendezvous experience to the BHA community across North America, this time to the Minnesota heartland,” said Patrick Berry, president and CEO of BHA. “Rendezvous highlights our commitment to engage and celebrate the conservation-minded hunters and anglers who embody the BHA ethos.”

BHA is celebrating its 20th anniversary at the 2024 event along with welcoming new CEO Berry, who took the job on Jan. 1. The 2024 event will contain the largest exhibitor space of any rendezvous to date. The event is open to the public and welcomes outdoor enthusiasts who share a passion for BHA’s public lands mission. Participants can enjoy fan favorites, such as the world-renowned Field to Table dinner, the BHA Chapter Wild Game Cook-off, as well as hunting, angling, and outdoor seminars, panels, and demonstrations.

Outdoor News will have a booth at the show. For complete details, visit www.backcountryhunters.org.



DNR: DROUGHT CONDITIONS COULD IMPEDE BOAT LAUNCHING

St. Paul — Minnesota boaters could find launching watercraft difficult this spring due to low water levels on many lakes and rivers. The lack of snow this winter and persistent dry conditions have left lakes without the normal spring recharge.

The Minnesota DNR is working to repair boat ramps damaged during winter and will extend boat ramps when possible. However, it is not possible to extend boat ramps on water bodies that are naturally shallow beyond the ramp. Boat ramps damaged by power loading are also a challenge to repair.

In addition to repair work, DNR crews will use the month of April to put in docks. For DNR public access sites, dock-in dates are shown on LakeFinder.

LEOPOLD CONSERVATION AWARD NOMINEES SOUGHT FOR $10,000 CONSERVATION HONOR

Madison, Wis. — A prestigious award program that celebrates voluntary conservation efforts is coming to Minnesota. The Leopold Conservation Award honors farmers, ranchers, and forest-land owners who go above and beyond in their management of soil health, water quality, and wildlife habitat on working land.

Sand County Foundation and national sponsor, American Farmland Trust, present Leopold Conservation awards to private landowners in 27 states. In Minnesota the award is presented with state partners: Minnesota Soil Health Coalition, and Soil Regen.

Given in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold, the award recognizes landowners who inspire others with their dedication to environmental improvement.

The application deadline is July 1, 2024. Applications must be emailed to award@sandcountyfoundation.org

TWINS OFFER FREE HATS, DISCOUNTED TICKETS TO DNR LICENSE HOLDERS

St. Paul — Anyone with a 2024 Minnesota fishing or hunting license may access a special ticket package with the Minnesota Twins this season. The special ticket package includes a free blaze-orange, woolblend Twins cap and a ticket discount.

The Minnesota DNR Days are back at Twins games this season, through a partnership between the Twins and the DNR.

Game included: Sunday, April 21 vs. Detroit Tigers; Friday, May 3 vs. Boston Red Sox; Friday, May 24 vs. Texas Rangers; Saturday, June 15 vs. Oakland Athletics; Saturday, July 20 vs. Milwaukee Brewers; Sunday, Aug. 4 vs. Chicago White Sox; and Tuesday, Sept. 10 vs. Los Angeles Angels.

License holders must purchase their tickets ahead of time at the Twins’ special DNR Days webpage in order to receive the hat and discounted tickets. Ticket prices vary by game.

DNR: PREVENT CONFLICTS WITH BEARS THIS SPRING BY BEING BEAR-WISE

St. Paul — The Minnesota DNR is encouraging homeowners to remove bird feeders now and check their properties for food sources that could attract bears.

While most of the female bears with cubs and yearlings are still near their denning areas, the mild winter has caused some full-grown bears to emerge from dens early to look around or find a quick, high-calorie snack.

“Bird feeders can become bear feeders,” said Andrew Tri, DNR bear project leader. “Birdseed and grains are very attractive to bears looking for a quick, high-calorie meal. Prevention is key. Once a bear finds a food source, it will likely return.”

As bears emerge from hibernation, their metabolism gradually ramps up as they transition from nibbling on plants to more substantial meals. Food and food odors attract bears, and they can pick up a scent from over a mile away.

Home and cabin owners can prevent bear conflicts now by using the BearWise checklist.

People should be cautious around bears and give them space. If bear problems persist after cleaning up food sources, contact a Minnesota DNR area wildlife office for advice. To find a local wildlife manager, contact the DNR Information Center at (651) 296-6157 or visit wildlife area office contact information on the Minnesota DNR website.