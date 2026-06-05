Wisconsin Mixed Bag: New ATV, UTV rules kicked in June 1

Madison — The Department of Natural Resources urges ATV and UTV riders to review recent law changes that took effect June 1. Numerous law changes and updates pertaining to ATV and UTV operation are detailed in the 2026 ATV/UTV regulations.

Updates include: Drivers and passengers are all required to wear a seatbelt in a UTV; intentionally causing damage with an ATV or UTV can cost more than a fine – up to three times the cost to repair the damage; ATV or UTV drivers may not tow objects bearing any person on a trail or route (towing a person on ice is limited to 10 mph): UTVs now have window tint restrictions.

For questions on these rules, contact a local DNR game warden or DNR customer service at (888) 936-7463 (888) WDN-RINFO.

MORE COVERAGE FROM WISCONSIN OUTDOOR NEWS:

Spring smallmouth now catch-and-release only on Green Bay

New Winnebago rule allows Wisconsin anglers to keep more invasive gobies; and biologists ask for flexibility on ‘imperiled’ walleye lakes

Wisconsin DNR is offering new elk subunits as herd grows

Turkey, Pheasant, Waterfowl Stamp Contests Open; Entry Deadline is Aug. 1

Madison — The DNR is accepting entries for the turkey, pheasant and waterfowl stamp contests. The winning designs will appear on the 2027 stamps. Entries must be received or postmarked by Aug. 1. Judging will take place on Aug. 22 at the Waterfowl Hunters Expo in Oshkosh.

Artists should review contest rules to ensure the eligibility of their entries. Artwork must meet technical requirements to be processed and prepared for judging and display. Rules are posted on the DNR’s wildlife stamp contest webpage

Hunters must buy a stamp to harvest any of these game birds. Stamps sales generate hundreds of thousands of dollars annually for species management throughout the state, including habitat management, restoration, education and research projects.

Wisconsin Tree Farm Program Field Day to Visit Oconto Co. Grover Tree Farm Aug. 1

Underhill, Wis. — The Wisconsin Tree Farm Program will once again host its annual Tree Farm Field Day in August, this year Saturday, Aug. 1, at the Grover Tree Farm in the Oconto County town of Underhill.

The public is invited to this family-friendly outdoor that includes guest speakers, tours, and a catered lunch buffet.​ Virtual learning is available for those who can’t make the field day.

Boone and Crockett Club, U.S. Forest Service Join Forces on Public Land Access

Missoula, Mont. — The U.S. Forest Service and the Boone and Crockett Club (BCC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) underscoring the importance of sustaining outdoor recreation opportunities with an emphasis on public access for hunting, angling, wildlife conservation, habitat stewardship, and conservation education. Fourteen other groups also signed, supporting the MOU.

“Enhanced recreation and access opportunities can help increase awareness and engagement on forest health issues and build support for increased funding for access and conservation on national forest,” said BCC CEO Tony Schoonen.

“The Forest Service hosts nearly 164 million visitors a year to our national forests and grasslands, and approximately 14% – nearly 23 million people – participate in hunting, fishing or target shooting activities annually,” said Forest Service Chief Tom Schultz.

The National Forest System and Forest Service came together through the vision of President Theodore Roosevelt, who founded the Boone and Crockett Club in 1887. The Forest Service’s first chief, Gifford Pinchot, was also a BCC member.

​Bob Ellis Rowtrolling Classic to Visit Vilas County Lakes Oct. 10.

Boulder Junction, Wis. — The Bob Ellis Rowtrolling Classic will launch from the Boulder Junction area of Vilas County on Saturday, Oct. 10, as muskie rowtrolling fans gather to honor the memory of Bob Ellis, who is credited with popularizing the method of presenting lures over deep water back when motor trolling was not allowed in northern Wisconsin.

Ellis, 71, died on Nov. 3, 1989, when a bigger fishing boat collided with his small rowtrolling boat on Papoose Lake in Vilas County. That cold morning two Illinois fishermen headed to the landing didn’t plane out their boat and didn’t see Ellis nor his orange flag over the plowing bow of their boat.

There are no entry fees or cash prizes. Rowtrollers just show up and carry on a tradition that started back when fishing guides rowed their clients around lakes in wooden boats. This year Gooch’s 2 Bar and Grill will serve as tournament headquarters. Fishing hours run from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on any Vilas County lake.

There is just one contest rule – no casting allowed.

125-Acre Area of Pierce County Islands State Wildlife Area Closed for Habitat Work

Madison — A 125-acre portion of Pierce County Islands State Wildlife Area is now closed until a construction project ending in 2027 results in new islands, the southern portion of Pierce County Islands and access through Catherine’s Pass.

The DNR has undertaken a large-scale, multi-million-dollar habitat project in collaboration with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and local partners. This project aims to restore access to the degraded backwaters of upper Lake Pepin and improve fish habitat and floodplain forests. The project will also restore healthy aquatic vegetation by improving water clarity and provide food and nesting habitat for waterfowl and other wetland birds.

The project will create four islands for improved floodplain forest habitat, mudflats for improved waterfowl habitat, and habitat dredging to improve fish habitat.