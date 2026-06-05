Project to boost mallard numbers in Great Lakes states hits Phase Two

Mallard hens outfitted with solar-powered GPS transmitters in Illinois and four other Great Lakes states were monitored over a three-year period to study “ecological and anthropogenic factors affecting movement and population dynamics.”

Simply put, biologists wanted to learn how often mallards move, where they move, why they move, and when they move. That study, conducted by Michigan State University between 2021-2023, is just one example of ongoing efforts by wildlife agencies and Ducks Unlimited to identify factors contributing to mallard declines across the Great Lakes.