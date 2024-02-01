Backcountry Hunters & Anglers changes location of 2024 North American Rendezvous

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Backcountry Hunters and Anglers today announced a change in venue for its 2024 North American Rendezvous. BHA is moving the event from the Minnesota State Fairgrounds to the Minneapolis Convention Center with the same dates, April 18-20. Organizers told Outdoor News that policies at the State Fairgrounds prompted the change.