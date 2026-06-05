Coverts landowner workshop will run Aug. 6-9 in Woodruff, Wis.

Woodruff, Wis. — One of the best deals a private woodland owner can find these days is three free days of wildlife and land management opportunities at a Coverts workshop that shares information on forestry and wildlife management.

Coverts is an old English word for a dense thicket that provides shelter for wildlife. The program is sponsored by the Ruffed Grouse Society and UW-Madison Department of Forest and Wildlife Ecology. It provides basic principles of forest and wildlife management.

The workshop will run Aug. 6 to 9 at Kemp Natural Resources Station in Woodruff. The workshop is free and participation includes meals and lodging.

Participants learn how to inventory and monitor wildlife, learn about state, federal and non-profit programs and activities that can assist landowners in managing land, and meet representatives of groups that can help people become good land stewards. One of the speakers will be Matt Carothers, of Hazelhurst, a private consulting forester.

Attendance is limited to 25 landowners.

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The workshop is coordinated by Jamie Nack, senior wildlife outreach specialist and a certified wildlife biologist with the UW-Extension and Forest and Wildlife Department, and Scott Craven, emeritus professor of wildlife management.

“What I enjoy the most about working with the landowners is their enthusiasm for learning and their efforts to actively manage private lands for the benefit of future generations of people and wildlife,” Nack said.

The program has been operating since 1994 and more than 900 landowners, managing more than a million acres of land, have participated over the years.

People must apply to attend by June 15. For information, go to the Wisconsin Coverts Project Website, or contact Nack at: jlnack@wisc.edu or call (608) 265-8264.