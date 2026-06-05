Wisconsin DNR warden investigation results in Waupaca County poaching arrest

A Shawano County man is facing a total of eight felony and misdemeanor charges in connection with an alleged deer poaching case in Wisconsin’s Waupaca County.

Dylan J. Wolff, 27, of Pulcifer, has been charged with two felony counts and six misdemeanor counts and was scheduled to make his initial appearance in Waupaca County Circuit Court June 4. The Waupaca County District Attorney Kat Turner filed the charges after DNR conservation wardens confronted Wolff Jan. 8 at Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery in the Waupaca County town of Matteson.