Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 2123

Lake Michigan charter captain Dumper Dan Welsch reports good action off Sheboygan for cohos and encourages visitors to grab lunch after fishing at 902 On the Avenue. Lake Superior sailboat captain Jonathan Small reports on the spring Apostle Islands Racing Series held on Memorial Weekend and a three-day captains training trip from Bayfield to Isle Royale and back. Outdoor writer Mike Pehanich says fishing is a universal language and wraps up his assessment of Russian fishing and fishermen, as detailed in his new book, River at Risk: A Fisherman’s View of Life Anew in Post-Soviet Russia.