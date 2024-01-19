Search
Iowa DNR offering workshop that will teach individuals to hunt, process, and cook their deer

Hunter Jacob Busiahn looks over the forest while bowhunting from a saddle during the 2023 archery deer season. The Iowa DNR is offering a six-month workshop that will teach individuals with little hunting experience how to safely bowhunt, process their deer and then prepare meals from the meat. (Photo by Eric Morken)

Des Moines — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering a six-month workshop to teach skills needed to hunt, field dress and cook white-tailed deer to individuals who have little to no archery hunting experience.

Experienced instructors will lead the workshop which includes hunting opportunities throughout Iowa’s archery season. The course, designed for participants 21 and older, will be hosted in Adel, Ames, Council Bluffs, Davenport and Iowa City.

Participants will spend the summer months becoming proficient archers with compound bows provided by Iowa DNR. As summer progresses, they’ll learn basic strategies for hunting deer such as proper equipment, where to hunt, safe shooting practices, and tree stand placement.

Fresh whitetail backstraps are ready for packaging. During the fall, participants in the Iowa workshop will learn how to field dress, clean and cook deer from professional butchers and local chefs. (Photo by Eric Morken)

During the fall, participants will learn how to field dress, clean and cook deer from professional butchers and local chefs.

“For those interested in the challenge of bow hunting as a means of sourcing their own meat, this program provides the opportunity to learn the skills and knowledge it takes to do it all yourself,” said Jamie Cook, Hunter Education coordinator with the Iowa DNR.

Applications will be accepted beginning Jan. 16 for all locations. Once accepted, participants will be invited to register for the course. The course cost is $200, which includes course supplies and archery loaner equipment. Applications will be accepted through May 15 or until registration is filled. Space is limited so early registration is encouraged.

For more information and to begin the 2024 Field to Fork application process, go to https://forms.gle/VTGjbq3vBEkieFZr7.

The program is provided through a partnership with Raised at Full Draw, The Iowa Bowhunters Association, Johnson, Linn and Story County Conservation, and other various local partners and archery retailers. It is part of a national effort to recruit, retain and reactivate hunters due to the overall decline in hunting and outdoor recreation.

