National Deer Association’s 2024 deer report shows just 17% of hunters take more than one deer

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

An average of 41% of North America’s deer hunters successfully harvested at least one deer during the 2022-23 hunting season. In addition, 17% took two or more deer that season. This is one of the many findings and statistics to come from the National Deer Association’s Deer Report 2024, released Jan. 11.