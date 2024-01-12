Students get hands-on learning of how to process deer at Illinois high school

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

For the past several years, students in Darin DeNeal’s agriculture class at Carrier Mills-Stonefort High School in Illinois have had the opportunity to learn to process deer thanks to DeNeal’s efforts to include it in the Natural Resources and Wildlife Management portion of his classroom activities. It’s been one of the most popular classroom projects.