Iowa DNR sets public meetings to recap hunting, trapping seasons, discuss possible rule changes

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is hosting a series of town hall-style meetings where local staff will provide updates on recently completed hunting and trapping seasons, discuss possible changes to hunting and trapping rules and regulations, and address other topics as requested.

“We want people to come out to these meetings, listen to the seasons reviews, ask questions and hear directly from our staff,” said Todd Bishop, chief of the Iowa DNR’s Wildlife Bureau. “Part of the meeting will be devoted to discussing potential rule changes and collecting feedback as we work through the rules process.”

MORE COVERAGE FROM OUTDOOR NEWS:

Researchers looking for insight into Iowa’s wild turkey population decline

National Deer Association’s 2024 deer report shows just 17% of hunters take more than one deer

State to transfer ownership of Iowa’s Kearny State Park golf course to city of Emmetsburg

The meetings are open to the public.

Comments collected from these public meetings will be considered along with other related comments received by the Iowa DNR prior to proposing changes to hunting rules and regulations. Proposed rules will be presented to the Natural Resource Commission during a regular public meeting for consideration and additional public comment.

Meeting date, time and location

Algona, Feb. 20, 7 p.m., Waters Edge Nature Center, 1010 250th Street

Bloomfield, Feb. 20, 6 p.m., Wapello County Conservation Board Pioneer Ridge Nature Center, 1339 Hwy. 63

Boone, Feb. 20, 6:30 p.m., Boone Wildlife Research Station, 1436 255 th Street

Council Bluffs, Feb. 20, 6 p.m., Bass Pro Shops, Green Room, 2901 Bass Pro Drive

Des Moines, Feb. 20, 6:45 p.m., Des Moines Izaak Walton League, 4343 George Flagg Parkway

Maquoketa, Feb. 20, 7 p.m., Hurstville Interpretive Center, 18670 63 rd Street

Okoboji, Feb. 20, 6:30 p.m., Maser Monarch Lodge, 22785 Nature Center Road

Wapello, Feb. 20, 6 p.m., Port Louisa National Wildlife Refuge Office, 10728 County Road X61

Chariton, Feb. 21, 6:30 p.m., Chariton Community Center, 502 North Main Street

Creston, Feb. 21, 6:30 p.m., PAC 124 Multi-Purpose Room, Southern Prairie Family Fitness Center, 1201 West Townline Street

Iowa City, Feb. 21, 7 p.m., Johnson County ISU Extension Office, 3109 Old Hwy. 218 South

Lake View, Feb. 21, 6:30 p.m., Speaker Park Shelter House, 418 North Blossom Street

Perry, Feb. 21, 6:30 p.m., Forest Park Museum, Dallas County Conservation Board, 14581 K Avenue

Toledo, Feb. 21, 6:30 p.m., Tama County Nature Center, 2283 Park Road

Waverly, Feb. 21, 6 p.m., Waverly Civic Center/City Hall, 200 1st Street NE

Decorah, Feb. 22, 7 p.m., Franklin W. Olin Building, Room 102, Luther College, 700 College Drive, next to the Prues Library

Onawa, Feb. 22, 5 p.m., Onawa Public Library, 707 Iowa Avenue

Ventura, Feb. 22, 7 p.m., Iowa DNR Wildlife Office, 15326 Balsam Avenue

Any person attending the public meeting that has special requirements, such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments, should contact the Iowa DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.