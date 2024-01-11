Researchers looking for insight into Iowa’s wild turkey population decline

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The reintroduction of wild turkeys to Iowa’s landscape has been celebrated as a conservation success story for the past 25 years. But Iowa’s turkey population is showing troubling signs: the numbers are down, nests are failing and fewer poults are surviving. It’s not just an Iowa problem – turkey populations are declining in many states in the Midwest and across the eastern half of the United States. A group of midwestern states met in North Dakota in 2023 to discuss turkey population concerns and projects that are planned and underway.