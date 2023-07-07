New York Outdoor News contributing writer Charles Witek III, of Long Island, is our guest on this episode. Charles goes into detail on DEC’s latest shore-fishing regulation proposals designed to protect sharks. He also discusses issues facing striped bass populations and provides some insight on Long Island’s first spring gobbler hunt, which took place in May.
Episode 24 — Summer Saltwater Talk With Charles Witek III
