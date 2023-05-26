Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission tightens coastal striped bass regulations

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

On May 2, the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s Atlantic Striped Bass Management Board implemented a 31-inch maximum size limit for striped bass recreational fisheries, effective immediately, to conserve striped bass, making it more likely that the currently over-fished stock will be fully rebuilt by 2029. The actions, which caught some anglers by surprise, were taken after recent data indicated that 2022 striped bass landings were far higher than expected.