Ohio Mixed Bag: State finishes up wetland project in St. Marys on Ottawa River

Ottawa Hills, Ohio — As part of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s H2Ohio Initiative, the Ohio DNR (ODNR) and the village of Ottawa Hills held a ribbon-cutting ceremony recently to celebrate the completion of a wetland project within the village adjacent to the Ottawa River.

The project includes stormwater retention and floodplain wetlands spanning a 23-acre site to improve water quality throughout the region.

This project will slow and filter runoff before draining into the Ottawa River and ultimately Lake Erie. The new shallow wetlands are anticipated to hold up to 33 million gallons of stormwater annually and will allow for greater nutrient removal for nutrients, including phosphorus and nitrogen.

In addition to wetland creation, the project also includes grading the landscape to create additional habitat for native plant species. A variety of wetland vegetation, including pollinator plants, forbs, grasses, shrubs, and trees were planted to stabilize wetland and adjacent areas.

“Wetland projects throughout Ohio deliver lasting benefits,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. “These areas work year-round to remove nutrients and sediment from our water, ultimately improving water quality in the Ottawa River and Lake Erie.”



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Ohio Wild At Heart Movie Now Available Through Online Portal

Columbus — Ohio: Wild at Heart, the Ohio DNR’s movie and educational experience, is available for schools to play in classrooms.

In fall 2025, the Ohio DNR (ODNR) and MacGillivray Freeman Films invited audiences to experience the film in giant-screen theaters. The film is now available online for free and available for streaming in classrooms.

Originally created to bring Ohio’s forests, wetlands, rivers, and wildlife to the big screen, Ohio: Wild at Heart is accessible for teachers to use as a learning tool that inspires curiosity, supports science curriculum, and encourages students to explore the outdoors.

Educators are invited to visit ohiodnr.gov/movie and complete a brief form to receive access to the film. Once a form is submitted, a web link to view the film will be sent to the email address entered in the form. Internet access is required to view the film. Educators can also access the educator guide for ideas on classroom activities for specific grade levels.

The film, narrated by Ohio native and Ohio State football star Archie Griffin, shares stories of conservation successes and explores Ohio’s many landscapes, with the underlying message “when we take care of nature, nature takes care of us.”

The Ohio: Wild at Heart trailer can be seen below. The film is also available for viewing at several museum centers across the state as well as select movie theaters.

Learn more about participating museums and theaters at ohiodnr.gov.

Worthington Foundation Donates To Zoo’s Conservation Efforts In Columbus

Powell, Ohio – The Worthington Companies Foundation, which includes Worthington Enterprises and Worthington Steel, and The McConnell Foundation are making a historic $10 million philanthropic investment to support the upcoming John F. Wolfe Aquarium, The Wilds, and the Columbus Zoo’s conservation programs, furthering work in animal wellbeing, education, conservation, and connecting people with wildlife.

The gift is the second-largest philanthropic commitment in the Columbus Zoo’s history and reflects a longstanding relationship with Worthington Enterprises, Worthington Steel and the McConnell family.

“We are so grateful to the employees of Worthington Enterprises and Worthington Steel, as well as The McConnell Foundation, for this extraordinary gift,” said Tom Schmid, president and CEO of the Columbus Zoo and The Wilds. “Their generosity will help bring the John F. Wolfe Aquarium to life, support The Wilds and advance our conservation programs here in Ohio and around the world. Together, we are providing our community with unique and amazing ways to experience and learn about wildlife, while inspiring future generations to help protect these species.”

Worthington Enterprises and Worthington Steel have more than 1,800 employees in the central Ohio region across multiple manufacturing and office locations.