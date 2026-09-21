Colleen Foehrenbacher: Urban bowhunting offers unique opportunity with potential for problem-solving required

Every time I load the truck and drive the 55 minutes to bowhunt urban deer in Rochester, Minn., I’m filled with giddy excitement and an equal pit in my stomach from nerves.

The excitement comes from the almost-guarantee that I’ll have multiple deer encounters during my hunt, with the potential for something really exciting to walk past. The nerves come from the immense pressure to make a good shot, given that I hunt small, neighborhood properties. My No. 1 goal as a hunter is always to make an ethical kill shot. That pressure is amplified immensely when I’m literally hunting in people’s back and front yards.