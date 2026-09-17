Bowhunt gets started in Ohio with additional opportunity in CWD surveillance area

Hunters in Ohio’s chronic wasting disease (CWD) surveillance area have additional dates this season to pursue white-tailed deer. The Ohio DNR (ODNR) Division of Wildlife announced archery hunting season began Saturday, Sept. 12, and early gun hunting season is open from Saturday, Oct. 10, to Monday, Oct. 12, in this specific area.

The Division of Wildlife established earlier hunting seasons within the disease surveillance area to slow the spread of CWD by reducing deer numbers before the breeding season, according to a release from the agency.