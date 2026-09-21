Pennsylvania’s Outdoor Calendar

ARCHERY/SHOOTS

Allen County Archers: 3D archery shoot third Saturday of each month. H. Kelley, 8 S. Seltzer St., Wapakoneta. For more info, call Howard Kelley, 419-953-2861.

Ambridge District Sportsmen’s Association: 3D shoots Sept. 13, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at club house, Baden. For info, 724-869-9749.

Beaver Creek Sportsman Club: 14480 Washingtonville Road, Washingtonville. Every Monday Turkey Shoot, reg. 6 p.m. For more info, call Glenn 330-770-8027.

Bolivar Sportsman’s Club Shoots: 11286 Bolivar Strasburg Road NW, Bolivar, www.bolivarsportsmansclub.org. Archery shoots 1st Sunday of each month. Reg. 7 a.m.-2 p.m. For more, call 724-639-0360.

Clark County Sportsman’s Club: 3450 Ballentine Pike, Springfield, Ohio. For more info, call David McLaughlin, 937-631-9552. Tuesday and Sunday open to the public year-round.

Clover Leaf Archery Club: 3D shoots 2nd and 5th Sundays year-round 7-11 a.m. at club in Quakertown. For info, call Randy Freed 267-253-1453.

Coshocton County Sportsmen’s Club: Every Tuesday Open Trap. For more info, call Karl Steiner, 740-763-2243.

McDonald Sportsmen: 2 trap, 2 skeet fields every Thursday 5:30-10 p.m. For info, 412-417-5151.

Perry Township Sportsman’s Club: 3D shoots, Sept. 27 at the club, Punxsutawney. Sign-up 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. For info, 724-549-3103.

Rainbow Bowmen: Indoor and outdoor ranges. Winter and Summer Scalp Shoots. 1205 Baker Road, Franklin. For info, see Facebook page.

St. Clair Tremont: 3D shoots Sept. 27 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 229 Sons of Italy Road, Johnstown. For info, 814-241-3973.

Swatara Archers: Pine Grove. Third Sunday of every month archery shoots, 7-1 p.m. For info, call 570-345-6254.

United Bowhunters of PA: 907 Derbyshire Ave. Mechanicsburg. For info, call Gene King 215-287-5029.

Wapiti Archery Club: 3D archery shoots first and fifth Sunday year-round, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at club, 465 W. Bethlehem Pike, Fort Washington. For info, 484-390-1270.

West Chester Gun Club: Shoots 10-3 Sundays and 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays at the club. Trap shooting only. Call 610-696-4577.

West Shore Sportsmen’s Association: 500 Ridge Road, Lewisberry. HP Rifle, 9 a.m., one Sunday a month. For info, call 717-932-2780 or visit www.shore-sportsmen.org.

ATTENTION CONSERVATION ORGANIZATIONS!

Pennsylvania Outdoor News would like to list your upcoming banquet or event in our Outdoor Calendar.

At least four weeks prior to your event provide date, time, place, organization name and a phone number where the public can call for more information and your name and address.

Pennsylvania Outdoor News will contribute newspapers for distribution at your banquet and free subscriptions to give as door prizes.

SUBMIT ONLINE!

www.outdoornews.com/submit-event/ or email paoutdoornews@atlanticbb.net or mail to:

Pennsylvania Outdoor News Subscription Services, ATTN: Calendar P.O. Box 1393, Altoona, PA 16603-1393

MEETINGS

Harry Enstrom Greene County Chapter Izaak Walton League: Third Wednesday 6 p.m., at Riverside Restaurant, Fredricktown. For more information, call 724-344-1185.

Kill’um Buck Longrifle Blackpowder Muzzleloader Shoot Club: 2260 E. West Salem Road, Creston, Ohio. For info, call Carole Fry, 330-435-4408. Meets the first Sunday of the month, 11 a.m.

Oil City Chapter Izaak Walton League: Third Monday 7:30 p.m., Old Monarch Park, Franklin. For info, call Ray Swidorsky, 814-676-1961.

Uniontown Chapter Izaak Walton League: Third Tuesday 6 p.m., Farmington. For more information, call Charles McCormick, 724-437-8121.

BANQUETS/FUNDRAISERS

OCT. 3: Whitetails Unlimited Stars & Stripes PA deer camp, 2 p.m. at Greenmount Community Fire Co., 3095 Emmitsburg Road, Gettysburg. For info, 717-965-3572 or whitetailsunlimited.com

OCT. 10: Whitetails Unlimited York County Chapter Whitetails Night Out, 2 p.m. at Union Fire Co., No. 1, 201 York St., Manchester. For info, 717-747-4140 or whitetailsunlimited.com

NOV. 7: Whitetails Unlimited Central Pennsylvania Deer Camp, 2 p.m. at Lambert Hall, 303 Forge Road, Bellefonte. For info, 814-769-3165 or whitetailsunlimited.com

SPECIAL EVENTS

SEPT. 26: Gem City Outdoorsman Club, Gem City Divas/Ladies Day in the Outdoors, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at club, 6701 Van Camp Road, Fairview. Ladies 16 and up only. For info, 724-681-1404.