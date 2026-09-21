Lily Lake: one of Pennsylvania’s really good northern pike places

They’re native to parts of Pennsylvania, now available in additional places thanks to stocking, grow to big sizes and – let’s be honest – are just flat out cool looking in a fierce kind of way.

You’d think such a fish would draw a large following. For whatever reason, though, northern pike are not universally loved. But I’ve always liked fishing for them – tossing jerkbaits when they’re in the shallows in spring is tremendous fun – and try to do so regularly. One good place to target them throughout the year is Lily Lake in Luzerne County.