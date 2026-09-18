Sportfishing group sounds alarm on tariffs

If U.S. anglers thought they were immune from the sniping via the U.S./Canadian trade war, they need a fresh slap in the face of Great Lakes water.

Mike Leonard, vice president of government affairs for the American Sportfishing Association (ASA), announced Aug. 25 that Canada has installed a “new round of retaliatory tariffs that will take effect at 12:01 a.m. on Sept. 8.”

“Of particular relevance to the sportfishing industry, Canada will impose a 50% tariff on U.S.-origin fishing rods classified under Canadian tariff item 9507.10.90, ‘Fishing rods: Other,’” Leonard said in a prepared statement.