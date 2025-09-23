New film highlights Ohio conservation success stories

Columbus — From soaring with bald eagles to lighting up the night sky with fireflies, “Ohio: Wild at Heart” offers an exclusive adventure through Ohio’s great outdoors. The Ohio DNR (ODNR) and MacGillivray Freeman Films invite audiences to experience the new movie “Ohio: Wild at Heart” created for IMAX® and giant screen theaters.

“Bringing Ohio’s great outdoors to the big screen is a great way to showcase why Ohio truly is the heart of it all,” said Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. “We hope Ohioans go to the movies and experience the natural beauty and wonder of our state in a whole new way.”

The film, narrated by Ohio native Archie Griffin, will debut in select theaters this fall and winter. “Ohio: Wild at Heart” tells stories of conservation and explores Ohio’s natural playground, with the underlying message “when we take care of nature, nature takes care of us.”

“Ohio’s great outdoors has set the scene for many captivating stories of conservation and adventure,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. “Ohio: Wild at Heart is our love letter to the mission of protecting our natural resources and expanding opportunities to explore, and we are excited to share these stories with the world.”

Viewers will hear about conservation success stories like the reintroduction of bald eagles and trumpeter swans in the Buckeye State, see behind the scenes work of ODNR naturalists and program leaders, as well as the changing of the seasons. The film showcases Ohio’s natural wonders with aerial cinematography of places like the cliffs and waterfalls of Hocking Hills, to Lake Erie, all on the giant, IMAX® theater screen.

“The story of Ohio’s natural landscapes is one of epic comebacks, and we are thrilled to bring this story of renewal to the world’s largest IMAX screens,” said director and producer Shaun MacGillivray. “Ohioans share a deep passion for nature, and whether it’s a child spotting her first bald eagle or a ranger restoring a trail, their stories remind us that caring for the land brings joy and meaning. We hope the film inspires audiences to step outside and connect with nature.”

Filming for the movie started in July 2024.

“Ohio: Wild at Heart” will be released in select theaters over the next several months. The theaters and public opening dates are as follows:

Imagination Station, KeyBank Discovery Theater, Toledo, Friday, Oct. 10

Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, Caryl D. Philips Space Theater, Dayton, Sunday, Oct. 19

Cincinnati Museum Center, Robert D. Lindner Family OMNIMAX Theater, Friday, Oct. 24

COSI: Center of Science and Industry, Columbus, Saturday, Nov. 8

Cleveland Museum of Natural History, Murch Auditorium, Saturday, Nov. 15

Great Lakes Science Center, Cleveland Clinic DOME Theater, Coming in 2026

Watch the trailer above and learn more about the movie by visiting the “Ohio: Wild at Heart” website.