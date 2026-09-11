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Wisconsin Mixed Bag: DNR will stock fewer pheasants

Poynette, Wis. — The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will reduce the number of ring-necked pheasants to be stocked this fall. Due to budget constraints within the DNR’s wildlife management program, the recent stocking goal of 75,000 pheasants over 82 state-owned properties will be reduced to 65,000 birds.

An additional cost-saving measure includes shortening the stocking season to end on Nov. 19. The late season stocking that is normally scheduled for late December will not occur this year. The pheasant season remains unchanged and will run Oct. 17 through Jan. 3, 2027.

The WDNR says rising costs of supplies and labor are major contributors to this decision. For example, in 2021, the cost to raise a pheasant was $6.91 per bird. By 2025, that cost had increased to $9.80 per bird. Similarly, the cost of supplies needed to replace a pheasant pen increased from $3,060 in 2021 to $6,915 in 2025.

MORE COVERAGE FROM WISCONSIN OUTDOOR NEWS:

Facing hatchery closures, Wisconsin’s Lake Superior anglers work to rescue trout stocking

Poaching suspect a no-show for court appearances in two Wisconsin counties

EHD outbreak killing deer in Wisconsin’s Washington County

‘H&L’ Sturgeon Season Runs Through Sept. 30

Poynette, Wis. — The 2026 hook-and-line season for lake sturgeon opened on certain waters Sept. 5 and will run through Sept. 30. All anglers looking to harvest a sturgeon must have a 2026 fishing license and a valid hook-and-line lake sturgeon tag.

There is a 60-inch size limit and anglers may keep just one sturgeon per season. Anglers who keep a lake sturgeon must validate their tag immediately and before moving the fish. The sturgeon must then be registered at a registration station. Most registration stations are not open 24/7, so anglers must be prepared to keep their fish on ice.

A sturgeon tag is not required if an angler plans to release all sturgeon; they just need a fishing license.

Some sturgeon may be tagged near their dorsal fin. If a tagged sturgeon is caught, anglers are asked to  submit the tag number, fish length and waterbody to the county’s fisheries biologist.

Ritch Miller’s green-winged teal painting took first place in the 2027 waterfowl design contest. (Photo courtesy of Ritch Miller/Wisconsin DNR)
Miller, Timm, and Schuster Win 2027 Duck, Turkey, Pheasant State Stamp Contests

Madison — Three Wisconsin artists won the 2027 Wisconsin turkey, pheasant and waterfowl stamp design contest. Those winning entries will be featured on the next editions of the turkey, pheasant and waterfowl stamps.

Hazelhurst resident Ritch Miller took first place in this year’s waterfowl design contest. Sam Timm, of Wautoma, took first place in the pheasant design contest. Douglas Schuster, of Hatley, won the turkey stamp contest.

Many talented artists from around Wisconsin submitted artwork for judging, which took place on Saturday, Aug. 22, at the Wisconsin Waterfowl Expo in Oshkosh.

This year’s judges were Tyler Hasheider of the National Wild Turkey Federation, Mark Kakatsch of the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation, and Alicia Ward, International Crane Foundation.

While hunters must buy stamps to hunt these game birds, anyone interested in supporting grassland, wetland and forest management activities may buy a stamp to support conservation.

2027 Fall Hunting Seasons Kicking Off

Madison — Several hunting seasons have already opened while other seasons are primed for tip-off soon. While the 2027 bear season opened in all zones Sept. 9 with bait-sitters going first, bear hunting with the use of trailing hounds will begin Wednesday, Sept. 16, in those zones.

Saturday, Sept. 12, is the opening day for archery deer season, ruffed grouse hunting in Zone A, cottontail rabbits in the Northern Zone, squirrels (gray and fox), and turkeys.

The northern and southern goose zones open Wednesday, Sept. 16, while the Mississippi River goose zone opens Oct. 3.

Saturday, Sept. 19, marks the start of the woodcock season and the two-day youth waterfowl hunt.

The northern zone duck season will open Saturday, Sept. 26, while the southern duck zone will open Saturday, Oct. 3.

The early teal season closed Sept. 9, but the early goose season runs through Tuesday, Sept. 15.

New this fall, the DNR published an online version of the hunting regulations, including a drop-down filter that can help hunters navigate to the info they need faster.

The DNR maintains a number mobile-friendly online resources, including hunting regulations, season dates, hunting hours and more, available on the DNR’s hunting webpage. Hunters can find information on species population levels and hunting opportunities on the DNR’s fall hunting forecasts.

A list of public lands open to hunting is available on the Public Access Lands webpage that helps hunters plan their adventures.

Sandhill Trapping Applications Due Sept. 18

Babcock, Wis. — The DNR is accepting through Friday, Sept. 18 for a special trapping season within Sandhill Wildlife Area. Successful trappers will be required to attend a two-hour workshop at Sandhill to review information about season objectives, vehicle use regulations and data collection instructions.

The 2026-27 trapping permit application may be found on the DNR’s Sandhill Outdoor Skills webpage, or by contacting Darren Ladwig, Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., at (715) 498-2338, or by email at Darren.Ladwig@wisconsin.gov.

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