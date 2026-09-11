Bill Hilts, Jr.: Revisiting New York’s record chinook salmon, and the terrific 1990s

The year was 1991. George H.W. Bush was president, a gallon of gas was $1.14, the World Wide Web was made available to everyone around the world, the Soviet Union was formally dissolved, and “Dances with Wolves” won the Best Picture Oscar.

In the world of sports, the New York Giants won the Super Bowl (over the Buffalo Bills and the famous “wide right” kick), the Pittsburgh Penguins were the Stanley Cup champions, and the Minnesota Twins won the World Series. And on Sept. 7, Kurt Killian of Berwick, Pa. caught the state record Chinook salmon for New York. The guide was longtime skipper and guide Capt. Troy Creasy of High Adventure Sportfishing, and he recalls that day vividly.