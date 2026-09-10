Outdoor Insights: Another liberal duck season for 2027?

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service last week released its annual waterfowl population survey, and despite mallard numbers dropping below 6 million birds, the Adaptive Harvest Management formula is again recommending a liberal duck season for 2027.

For years we heard from the feds that robust mallard numbers helped maintain liberal seasons, even while other species struggled. Per the report, we have 5.86 million mallards this year, down 11% from 2025, 26% below their long-term average, and 49% below their 2016 peak.