Facing hatchery closures, Wisconsin’s Lake Superior anglers work to rescue trout stocking

More than 120,000 brown trout eventually destined for Lake Superior will soon settle into their new over-winter home at Wisconsin’s St. Croix Falls State Fish Hatchery, thanks to the efforts – and wallets – of local fishermen.

A somewhat – maybe – mild kerfuffle developed this summer at the Les Voigt State Fish Hatchery in Bayfield as the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) clarified the extent of its fisheries, wildlife, and state parks budget deficit. The DNR’s long list of stocking and program cuts and hatchery closures included the brown trout raised every year at the Bayfield hatchery for stocking in Lake Superior.